Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir issue again, calls for dialogue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again raked up the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan during his address to world leaders at the high-level 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Tuesday. In September last year, he called for a resolution on Kashmir at the same forum.

This comes just weeks after Turkey entered into the Mecca pact along with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The remarks came in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and marked another instance of Erdogan using the platform to raise the Kashmir issue despite India’s repeated objections to third-party involvement.