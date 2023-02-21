scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Army’s medical team returns after treating over 3,600 earthquake victims in Turkey

The 99-member medical team of the Agra-based Army unit and the 151-member NDRF team and dog squads were deployed in Turkey under Operation Dost for rescue and medical operations.

The Indian Army’s medical team deployed in Turkey under 'Operation Dost' touched down in India on February 20, 2023. (Twitter/MEAIndia)
Army's medical team returns after treating over 3,600 earthquake victims in Turkey
The Indian Army’s 60 Para Field Hospital treated over 3,600 earthquake victims during their fortnight-long stay in Turkey’s Hatay province and the medical team returned Monday, along with the last of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, according to a statement from the Union Ministry of Defence (MoD) issued late Monday.

The 99-member medical team of the Agra-based Army unit and the 151-member NDRF team and dog squads were deployed in Turkey under Operation Dost for rescue and medical operations immediately after the earthquake hit the country on February 6.

The defence ministry stated the field hospital treated 3,604 victims, provided emergency medical care, and performed four major surgeries, 63 minor surgeries and 343 minor procedures, including 87 Plaster of Paris applications for treating fractures.

As per the defence ministry, the medical team, which included various specialist medical officers and paramedics, set up their hospital at Iskenderun, Hatay Province, on February 8. The facility had a fully functional operation theatre and trauma care centre.

“The specialists include medical specialists, surgical specialists, anaesthetists, orthopaedics, maxillofacial surgeon and community medicine specialists for rendering medical assistance to earthquake victims,” the ministry said, adding that a woman medical officer was also sent to attend to woman patients.

It added that the field hospital provided dental treatment to 242 patients and carried out 283 precautionary X-rays on trauma victims.

The statement said 14 patients were admitted and 97 patients were detained and treated, adding that 1,159 lab investigations were carried out on cases reported for treatment, adding that the Army provided replenishment to the field hospital in the form of medical and surgical bricks as well as orthopaedic equipment.

As per the defence ministry, the team also set up a reception desk for receiving donations and distribution to the needy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week announced that more than 35,000 people died in the February 6 earthquake, making it the deadliest such disaster since the country’s founding 100 years ago.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 12:08 IST
