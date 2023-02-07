India sends first batch of aid and relief material to quake-hit Turkey

India on Tuesday dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material comprising an NDRF search and rescue team, dog squads, and medical supplies to earthquake-ravaged Turkey aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.

A series of earthquakes of magnitudes 7.8, 7.6 and 6 had devastated parts of southeast Turkey and northern Syria since early Monday, killing more than 4,000 people across the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he was “anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to earthquake in Turkey” and instructed officials to offer all possible assistance in coping with the aftermath of the earthquake.

Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy. https://t.co/vYYJWiEjDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023

“India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities in action. The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Turkiye, along with NDRF Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilites in action. The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Türkiye, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment. pic.twitter.com/pB3ewcH1Gr — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 6, 2023

According to an ANI report, India has sent two NDRF teams to Turkey, comprising 101 NDRF personnel.

“The teams are sent to help in conducting the rescue and relief operations. About 101 NDRF personnel from two teams, one of the team Eight battalion of NDRF from Ghaziabad and the other from second battalion of NDRF from Kolkata will be going for this mission,” Mohsen Shahedi, DIG, Operation and Training NDRF, was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Also Read | Quake response in Syria faces obstacles, says top UN aid official

The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

The Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government’s offer of assistance and said that “a friend in need is indeed a friend”.

Turkey and Syria have been hit by three consecutive devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6 and 6.0 since Monday, with reports of multiple aftershocks which have continued to cause damage and spread chaos across the region. Governments and aid groups across the world have rushed to dispatch personnel, funds and equipment to help the rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas.