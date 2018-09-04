Tulsiram Prajapati ‘fake’ encounter case: Udaipur SP threatened to kill me, says nephew Kundan

Tulsiram Prajapati (File) Tulsiram Prajapati (File)

In the Tulsiram Prajapati alleged fake encounter case, his nephew told the court on Monday that the then Udaipur Superintendent of Police had threatened that he would also be killed by the police along with his uncle.

Kundan Prajapati, Tulsiram’s maternal nephew, while deposing as a prosecution witness, also told the court that he, along with his friend, was assaulted by Rajasthan policemen. He added that both of them were sent to Udaipur jail in an alleged false drug possession case. At the relevant time, Dinesh MN, who was also named as an accused in the case but was discharged last year, was the Udaipur SP.

Kundan recalled that his uncle, Tulsiram, was lodged in Udaipur central jail. He told the court that he would visit him in jail as well as during court hearings in Ujjain. He said that during one visit to jail, Tulsiram had told him and his friend that he was going to be taken to Ahmedabad for a court hearing. Tulsiram had also asked the two to come to Udaipur railway station from where he was to be taken to Ahmedabad. Kundan told the court that at the station, Tulsiram told them to buy tickets and travel with him in a nearby compartment.

“When we went to get tickets, police caught us. We were assaulted by them. We were told by the police that they wanted to kill Tulsiram but we caused an obstruction. SP Udaipur said we will also be killed by police along with Tulsiram,” Kundan told the court. He added that after being taken away from the station, he and his friend were taken to various police stations and kept in an illegal custody for 25 days before being shown arrested at Salumber police station with possession of drugs. A case under NDPS Act was registered against Kundan and his friend and they were sent to Udaipur central jail.

Kundan told the court that he met Tulsiram in the jail. “I asked why police wanted to kill him. He said he was a witness in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case,” Kundan said.

