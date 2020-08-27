Tukaram Mundhe out of Nagpur civic body, 15 other IAS officers transferred

Tukaram Mundhe has now been Posted as secretary of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, seen as a light posting. (File)

A DAY after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, high-profile bureaucrat Tukaram Mundhe was abruptly transferred out of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. Continuing to rejig the bureaucracy, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray approved transfers of 16 bureaucrats.

In his short stint as the Nagpur municipal commissioner, Mundhe, a 2005-batch IAS officer, was at loggerheads with senior corporators in the BJP-ruled civic body. Sources said even Congress leaders from Nagpur had raised an issue against him with the ruling coalition. He is presently in home isolation. The Thackeray-led general administration department has now posted him as the member secretary of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, seen as a light posting.

Radhakrishnan B (2008) has succeeded him as the Nagpur civic chief. Among other major transfers, Lokesh Chandra (1993) was appointed as principal secretary, water resources, while Anshu Sinha (1999) will be the new skill development secretary. Shekhar Channe (2003) will be the new vice-chairman and managing director of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, while Avinash Dhakane (2010) has succeeded him to the transport commissioner’s post.

S M Deshpande (1991) will take over as the new principal secretary of administration reforms and operational maintenance, while Annasaheb Misal (2003) is the new Konkan divisional commissioner. N Ramaswami (2004), formerly chief executive officer, Maharashtra Maritime Board, was newly positioned as commissioner (family welfare) and director, National Health Mission. Other offices transferred include Vimla R, Naresh Gite (both 2009), Kailash Jadhav, Chandrakant Dange (both 2010), Deepa Mudhol Munde and S S Patil (both 2011) and Rohan Ghuge (2018).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd