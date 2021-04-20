TTV Dinakaran bribery case: Delhi court rejects middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s bail plea

The prosecution had told the court that during interrogation, it was revealed that a conspiracy was hatched by TTV Dinakaran, deputy general secretary, AIAMDK and other accused persons to obtain a favourable order from Election Commission of India regarding their pending petition for two leaves election symbol and thereafter the case was registered. (File Photo)

A Delhi court has rejected the bail application of Shekhar Chandrashekhar alias Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the middleman arrested in connection with the two-leaves symbol bribery case.

Rejecting the bail plea, Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, in her order Tuesday, observed: “In view of the above discussion, it is held that the applicant/ accused Sukash @ Sukesh Chandershekar would not be entitled to bail under Section 436A Cr.P.C. as the conditions prescribed therein do not stand fulfilled at this stage. The bail application is accordingly without merits and the same is dismissed.”

Chandrashekar is in custody in the case since April 16, 2017 and as per the jail custody certificate, the accused has undergone more than three years and 6 months in prison.

Chandrashekhar allegedly acted as the middleman for AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran, who reportedly tried to bribe an Election Commission official to obtain the party’s two-leaves poll symbol for the Sasikala faction.

The prosecution had told the court that during interrogation, it was revealed that a conspiracy was hatched by TTV Dinakaran, deputy general secretary, AIAMDK and other accused persons to obtain a favourable order from Election Commission of India regarding their pending petition for two leaves election symbol and thereafter the case was registered.

Chandrashekar’s lawyers told the court that “there was no custodial requirement of the applicant/ accused in the present FIR as the charge sheet had already been filed; applicant/ accused was not required for any further investigation; bail should not be denied as a matter of punishment and bail was only required to secure the presence of the applicant/ accused to attend the trial.”

The court was told that all the other accused persons were on bail and trial would take time.

“…as per the allegations, even if the role assigned is seen, the applicant/ accused should be granted the concession of

bail as TTV Dinakaran being the beneficiary was on bail; Mr. B Kumar who gave the contact number of TTV Dinakaran to the applicant/ accused was granted bail without arrest; TP Malika Arjun who as per the allegations arranged the money for bribing Election Commission of India was also on bail,” Chandrashekhar’s lawyers argued.