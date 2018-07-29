Follow Us:
Sunday, July 29, 2018
Petrol bomb hurled outside TTV Dhinakaran’s residence; driver, photographer injured

A petrol bomb was hurled at a car parked outside AIADMK rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran's residence.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 29, 2018 2:00:47 pm
TTV Dhinakaran, Dhinakaran petrol bomb, Dhinakaran's residence attacked, AIADMK rebel leader, AIADMK, Tamil Nadu, India news, Indian express news A car parked outside TTV Dhinakaran’s residence was attacked Sunday. (Source: Twitter/ANI)
AIADMK rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran’s residence in Chennai was attacked by unknown miscreants Sunday, leaving three injured. A petrol bomb was hurled at a car parked outside his house. Dhinakaran was not in the car when the incident took place, however, his personal photographer and driver sustained injuries. The attack is suspected to be the outcome of conflicts within the party.

The car, a grey-colour Toyota Fortuner, was partially damaged in the attack. Police are investigating the incident.

More details awaited.

