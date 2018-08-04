TTV Dhinakaran calls for alliance with Congress ‘if it drops DMK’

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (PTI Photo/File) AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (PTI Photo/File)

TTV Dhinakaran, the rebel AIADMK leader and now leader of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), has given an open call for an alliance with the Congress “if they exit from the DMK alliance”. Dhinakaran’s statement came after a meeting on Thursday with his aunt V K Sasikala in a Bengaluru prison, where she is lodged after being convicted in a disproportionate asset case. Meanwhile, the state will witness another bypoll in Thiruparankundram constituency, whose AIADMK MLA A K Bose died on Thursday. Sources in the government predicted that the election could be held before December 2018.

Votes of the Thevar community are expected to play a crucial role in the bypoll, which could turn out to be yet another battle of the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK with Dhinakaran’s AMMK. Political observers say Dhinakaran’s party could emerge as a major contestant in Thiruparankundram constituency, largely because of his influence on the Thevar community votes. Dhinakaran himself belongs to the Mukkalathor, a politically and socially powerful OBC community which is collectively known as Thevars.

The pending case of 18 disqualified MLAs could also be a deciding factor for Dhinakaran’s proposal for a Congress alliance. A senior DMK leader told The Indian Express that it seemed unlikely that the Congress would ally with AMMK at this juncture. “It will not only spoil a longstanding natural alliance in the state, but also impact Congress in Lok Sabha polls. If Rahul Gandhi wants to become PM with a strong alliance, ensuring a consolidation of anti-BJP votes will be their first priority. We are not afraid anyway, as we don’t gain or lose anything with a Congress alliance,” he said.

A favourable verdict for Dhinakaran’s MLAs in the pending case in the Madras High Court would be another gamechanger in state politics, as it could even end up overthrowing the AIADMK government —already a minority with over 22 MLAs revolting. The growing anti-incumbency would also benefit the main opposition in the state in an election scenario.

P Ramajayam, a political analyst with the Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, Trichy, said the upcoming political battles in Tamil Nadu would be between DMK and AMMK. “Dhinakaran thinks this is the right time to strike back. As the ruling AIADMK, and especially the O Panneerselvam faction, seems to have failed to retain followers and are divided on caste lines, the possibility of Dhinakaran emerging as a strong contestant in Thiruparankundram bypoll is possible. State Congress chief S Thirunavukkarasar’s proximity to Sasikala may also have influenced Dhinakaran’s call for an alliance,” said Ramajayam.

With the Congress high command facing the tough task of floating a larger alliance against the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls, many including Congress and DMK leaders observe that a larger democratic front sharing equal powers would be the preferred option before DMK too, as it could help the Dravidian party gain maximum seats in Tamil Nadu and ensure a presence in Delhi. It remains to be seen if the Congress can use the opportunity to get more seats in the DMK alliance, they said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App