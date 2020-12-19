Truth has prevailed: Priyanka on CBI’s Hathras chargesheet

Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo)

Hours after the CBI filed its Hathras case chargesheet with sections of gangrape and murdered, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh saying the might of the state and police could not suppress the truth.

“The truth has prevailed once again. The CBI charge sheet filed today against four accused in the Hathras case has stated that the 19-year-old victim was brutally gangraped and murdered. This development raises serious questions on the Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, UP police, ADG Law & Order, District Magistrate of Hathras and Senior functionaries of the state administration,” Priyanka, general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh , said in a statement.

She said the Yogi Adityanath government had “left no stone unturned to deny the victim dignity—in life and death.”

