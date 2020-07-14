‘Truth can be rattled, not defeated’: Sachin Pilot after being removed from Rajasthan Cabinet

The Congress on Tuesday stripped Sachin Pilot of the two key positions he held within the party and Rajasthan Cabinet, possibly shutting the door for reconciliation with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Congress on Tuesday stripped Sachin Pilot of the two key positions he held within the party and Rajasthan Cabinet, possibly shutting the door for reconciliation with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Soon after his removal as Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister and state Congress unit chief, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot said “truth can be rattled, not defeated”.

“Truth can be rattled, not defeated,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

He also changed his profile on Twitter deleting all references to his position as deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress chief to MLA of Tonk and a former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate affairs, Government of India.

The Congress party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will replace Pilot as the Rajasthan Congress president. Hem Singh Shekhawat was made the new state president of the Congress Seva Dal.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced the decision after a Congress Legislature Party meeting held in Jaipur. This was the second time Pilot didn’t show up for the CLP meetings. Addressing the media after the CLP meeting today, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP of misleading Pilot and other Congress leaders. “We spoke to Pilot multiple times and told him that all his concerns will be addressed. No other young neta has grown as much as Pilot. We have given him due recognition in the short-term that he was in politics,” he said.

Amid the infighting between Rajasthan Chief Minister and his deputy, Pilot-led Rajasthan Congress camp on Monday night released a video showing at least 16 MLAs sitting together. On Monday, the Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party passed a resolution to extend their support to the Ashok Gehlot-led government, which Pilot claimed, has been reduced to a minority.

