Modi govt vindicated, Rahul Gandhi must apologise to India: BJP on SC Rafale verdict

Launching an attack on Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court rejected dismissed two review petitions for probing the Rafale deal, the BJP Thursday claimed vindication and asked the Congress leader to tender an apology to the nation.

Calling the judgment a “victory of truth,” Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Opposition lost in the court as well as in polls. French President Emmanuel Macron also rejected the claims made by some of the Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi has misled the country and should apologize. Raising false allegations on the Rafale deal was the lowest point of political discourse that he stooped to the shameful extent of misquoting the supreme court deliberately.”

Stating that the petitions were without merit, the court rejected pleas which had sought re-examination of the December 14, 2018 verdict which said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

Echoing similar sentiments as Ravi Shankar Prasad, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a series of tweets said the people of India will not forgive the Congress for their “slanderous campaign and calumny.” Adding that Congress should apologise, Singh added, “The allegations made by certain political parties and their leaders in Rafale jet purchase were extremely unfortunate, unwarranted and laced with malicious intent. The verdict has rightly cautioned such politicians to be careful while making wild allegations. The allegation of corruption in the Rafale deal was nothing but an attempt to malign the clean & honest image of PM Modi & his Govt.”

Party leaders also took a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the apex court asked him to be careful in future while closing a plea for a contempt case against him for wrongly attributing certain comments on the Rafale deal to it. “SC rejects review petitions on Rafale deal & raps Rahul Gandhi & asks him to be careful in future. Huge victory for Narendra Modi-led government,” BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh tweeted.

The Supreme Court also closed the contempt plea against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his “chowkidar chor hai” remark in the Rafale case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court said the remarks made by Gandhi were far from true and he should have refrained from those and could have been careful.

(With inputs from PTI)