Trust urges people to donate copper for building Ram temple

The trust’s general secretary Champat Rai in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, set up to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya, on Wednesday asked people from the community to donate copper strips and 2-inch copper rods for the temple’s construction and said the temple is being built in a way to last at least a thousand years.

The Trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai, told the media that the temple would be built in 36 to 40 months.

Stating that donating the copper material would be evidence of the “country’s contribution” towards the temple’s construction, Rai said, “Copper strips have the ability to stay safe even during an earthquake. We need (around) 10,000 such strips – at least 18 inches long, 3 mm in depth, 30 mm wide. We will ask the community to send these strips; names of their villages, temples, or mohallas can be carved on them. This will be evidence of the country’s contribution.”

He said the temple’s columns will have 2-inch rods, and approximately 10,000 such copper rods will be required. “This will be a very big contribution from the country,” he said.

On the construction time-frame, he said, “We cannot say when the temple will be built. Even then, at least 36 months – 3 years — (will be required). These 36 (months) can become 40; but 36 (whether it can be) to 35, at least I cannot say. If someone says (an exact time-frame), it will be said that he is being hasty and doesn’t know enough. The Prime Minister also considers it (time) to be three years. He does not believe it is less than that…that much patience we must have.”

Rai said, “To measure the strength of the soil, they have taken the help of IIT-Madras and are taking samples of up to 60 metres under the ground…. CBRI-Roorkee and a professor from IIT-Madras have taken measurements on its earthquake resistance…this test has also taken place. There will be plain concreting (PCC) at 1,200 places between the depths of 30 and 35 metres under the soil. The CBRI and the IIT-Madras professor are studying it.”

The Trust is also considering making “viewing spots”, where visitors can look at ongoing construction, including objects found from digging, he said.

On the controversy surrounding the date of bhoomi pujan – some have said that August 5 was inauspicious — Rai said, “We had decided that whatever day the PM comes is the most auspicious day…. Work should be detailed, according to a plan. In the world, India’s, and in India the head of Hindu samaj should be held high. That is the only intention.”

