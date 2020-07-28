Trust to place time capsule with message on Ayodhya, Ram in temple foundation

The “Bhoomi Poojan” for the temple would be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5. (File) The “Bhoomi Poojan” for the temple would be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5. (File)

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to put a “Kaal Patra” — a time capsule — in the foundation of the Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya.

According to a member of the trust, the idea behind this move is to ensure that future generations are not caught up in legal disputes over Lord Ram’s birthplace. The “Bhoomi Poojan” for the temple would be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

Sharing details, Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal said it has been decided at a meeting that the time capsule would carry a message about Ayodhya, Lord Ram and his birthplace and it will be preserved so as to last for thousands of years.

“Such ideas come with experience. During discussion, it emerged that during excavation of ancient sites, not just in India but also abroad, evidence of our ages-old culture has come out. And, in a country and land which belongs to Ram and where Ram is present in every particle, such a long dispute went on over his birthplace,” Chaupal told The Indian Express.

Therefore, he said, it has been decided that in order to save future generations from any court case, a “time capsule” would be put in the foundation of the Ram Temple.

However, he said, it would take time to prepare this capsule and it would be put after the layout of the temple is prepared.

“For over 70 years, people were roaming in the court in a long dispute. People like me, who were children then, have grown old. People in the past left ‘Shila Patta’, which helped. So it was decided that we should also ensure that our future generations are not caught up in any court battle and the reality about Ayodhya and Ram is preserved for the next thousands of years,” he added.

He said this time capsule would be kept at a depth of 200 feet when the ground would be dug to build the foundation of the temple.

“Tam patra par likha hua ek kaal patra hoga… Jismein Ayodhya aur bhagwan ram ka vivaran hoga taki aane wali peeri ko Court mein khara na hona pare…” (It would be a time capsule in which details about Ayodhya and Lord Ram would be written on a copper plate so that the future generation does not have to stand in court,” Chaupal told The Indian Express.

He said experts have been contacted for deciding the exact content in the “minimum possible words” and for preparation of the time capsule that can last for thousands of years.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has prepared a phase-wise development plan for Ayodhya and the foundation stones for these projects would also be laid on August 5. Many other projects would be inaugurated the same day.

