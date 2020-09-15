Trust official backs Uddhav Thackeray, says none can stop his Ayodhya visit

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

The general secretary of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, on Monday came out in support of Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that no one has the guts to stop him from coming to Ayodhya.

Rai’s statement came days after a group of priests, including the chief priest of Hanuman Garhi Temple, accused Thackeray of defaming Sanatan Dharma amid Kangana Ranaut episode and said that the Shiv Sena chief was not welcome to the temple town.

“Some people have said that they will not let Uddhav (Thackeray) to come to Ayodhya. This is not the official stand of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad,” Rai told mediapersons in Ayodhya.

“To hai kisike maa ne doodh piya hai aur pilaya hai apne bachhe ko jo Uddhav Thackeray ka saamna karega Ayodhya mein? So who can dare to stand against Uddhav Thackeray in Ayodhya?) Who is born so brave and powerful to stop Uddhav from entering Ayodhya? This is useless talk. Saying such things is not right,” Rai said.

The Maharashtra CM had visited Ayodhya in March this year upon the completion of 100 days of his government.

Reacting to Rai’s remarks, Mahant Raju Das of the Hanuman Garhi temple along with several other saints raised slogans against the Temple Trust office bearer and said that Rai has no right to be in Ayodhya anymore.

“Champat Rai never issued a statement on the killing of saints, and when we opposed Uddhav, see the kind of language he is using. He is abusing Ayodhya and challenging the people of Ayodhya. I condemn the language used by Champat Rai. Such a person has no right to be in Ayodhya. I request the Sangathan that such people should not be given responsibilities,” Das said, adding that he is being backed by Dharam Das from Nirvani Akhara, Paramhans Maharaj, and Mahant Dileep Das among others.

