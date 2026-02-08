Trust has become India’s strongest currency: PM Modi in Malaysia

India has seen a “massive transformation” in the last decade and is now seen as a “trusted partner for growth”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Malaysia Saturday, citing recent trade deals with various countries including the UK and the US.

“Whether it is the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU or USA, countries have trade deals with India. Trust has become India’s strongest currency,” Modi said at an Indian community event in Kuala Lumpur hours after arriving on a two-day official visit. He was received at the airport by Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim.

Modi’s comments came on a day India and the US announced the framework for the interim trade deal.

“Earlier, India was seen just as a huge market. Now, we are a hub for investment and trade,” Modi said. “In one decade, India has seen a massive transformation. Then, we were the 11th largest economy in the world. Now, we are knocking on the doors of the Top 3. We are also the world’s fastest growing major economy.”

Modi also made a strong cultural pitch for the three million-strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, with a huge section tracing their roots to Tamil Nadu.

“The Tamil diaspora has been here for many centuries. Inspired by this history, we are proud to have established the Thiruvalluvar Chair in the University of Malaya. We will now set up a Thiruvalluvar Centre to further strengthen our shared heritage,” he said. The Thiruvalluvar Chair of Indian Studies at University of Malaya is aimed at promoting academic and cultural exchange between Malaysia and India, focusing on Indian studies.

Speaking at the event, Malaysian PM Ibrahim recalled the ancient ties between the two nations “long before embassies and trade agreements” came in vogue. “I am personally excited to have a great friend from India joining us in Malaysia,” he said.

“India or Bharat is among Malaysia’s top trading partners. It is not only goods that move between us, but in 2025, over 1.5 million Indian visitors came to Malaysia,” Ibrahim said.

Both prime ministers are scheduled to hold bilateral talks on Sunday. New Delhi is looking at opportunities for collaboration with Kuala Lumpur in the defence sector, with the sale of Dornier aircraft, and maintenance of Scorpene submarines and SU-30 aircraft, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

This is PM Modi’s third visit to Malaysia, and the first since the two countries elevated their bilateral relations to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in August 2024.

During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with business representatives.

Malaysia is an important partner for India in the ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific region, and a key pillar in India’s Act East Policy. Last year, PM Modi had met PM Ibrahim on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. PM Modi participated virtually in the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit convened in Kuala Lumpur in October 2025.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, “The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

“We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains,” the statement said.