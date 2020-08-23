Trust begins measuring Ayodhya mosque land

Members of the Sunni Central Waqf Board. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Members of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation on Saturday visited Dhannipur village in Ayodhya district to take measurements and prepare a topographic plan of the five-acre land allotted by the state government to build a mosque in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. The UP Sunni Waqf Board has set up the trust for the construction of the mosque.

The topographic plan is required to start work on the site’s architectural map. According to the foundation’s secretary and spokesperson, Athar Husain, a few draftsmen visited the site. Once it is complete, the details will be sent to architects, who will start working on a map. Construction will begin after the map is finalised. “We have been given five-acre land, which we will use for the construction of the mosque along with two centres to showcase Indo-Islamic culture and studies, a charitable hospital, and a public library,” said Husain.

