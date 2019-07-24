Trump’s remarks on kashmir: PM Modi must come to Parliament, make statement, asks Opposition

Insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come to Parliament to make a statement on US President Donald Trump’s claim that he had asked him to mediate on Kashmir, the Opposition parties Tuesday refused to settle for the statement made in both Houses by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who denied that any such request was made to Trump.

Advertising

While the government is yet to formally reach out to Opposition leaders on extending the Parliament session,

Opposition leaders are against such a move and may even boycott the extended session, sources said.

Explained | Why President Trump possibly offered to mediate on Kashmir issue

Advertising

The Opposition parties decided not to disrupt the morning sessions during Zero Hour and Question Hour. On the large number of Bills — there are 19 in all — that the government is trying to push through, Opposition leaders agreed to move resolutions on each one, starting with the RTI amendment Bill Tuesday, to send them to Select Committees.

The Opposition staged a walkout while the Bill was being discussed. On the demand for sending the RTI Bill to the Select Committee, BJD too signed the notice moved by Trinamool Congress.

READ | Delhi denies Trump claim PM Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir

“We will resist the way they are trying to convert the Parliamentary system of democracy into a Presidential system. We will fight it,” said Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien.

Opposition parties have been agitated ever since last Friday when Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan read out a long list of Bills for which the Business Advisory Committee allocated time with just five days remaining in the session.

As soon as Lok Sabha met Tuesday, members from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and other Opposition parties were on their feet shouting slogans over the Trump claim. As the Speaker took up question hour, Congress members were heard shouting: “We want an answer.” Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Prime Minister should give an answer. The Speaker assured Opposition members that he would allow them to raise the matter during Zero Hour.

READ | MEA’s denial ‘weak’: Rahul Gandhi demands Modi’s response to Trump’s Kashmir claim

Tewari said the remarks made by Trump were serious and insisted that the Prime Minister personally clarify the matter. The same demand was made by Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress and T R Baalu of the DMK.

When Jaishankar rose to make a statement, it was drowned in protests by the Opposition. He was still reading his statement when the Opposition staged a walkout.

Amid the ruckus in the House, Speaker Om Birla said it was a serious issue and there should not be any politics over the matter. He urged members to rise above party lines and think about national interest. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Opposition members were trying to belittle the image of the country, which is “highly unfair and uncalled for”.

Home Minister Amit Shah requested the Speaker to allow Jaishankar to repeat the statement as it was essential that people hear him clearly. As the Speaker gave his green signal, Jaishankar read out his statement afresh.

Advertising

In Rajya Sabha, where again the Opposition insisted that the Prime Minister come to the House and clarify, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked members not to make national issue into a political issue. “You have more confidence in American president than Indian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister,” he said and told the Opposition members that they are sending a wrong signal . “There is a clarification categorically made by the Government… we believe our government,” he said before adjourning the House.