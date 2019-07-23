Trump’s Kashmir remark creates furore in Parliament, Opposition demands PM Modi’s response

The Opposition, led by the Congress, Tuesday demanded a clarification from the Prime Minister on US President Donald Trump’s claim that Narendra Modi had requested him to meditate on the Kashmir dispute.

Despite the Ministry of External Affairs and S Jaishankar denying Trump’s claim, Opposition parties were not satisfied and wanted Modi to come to both the Houses and clarify.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to play the role of a mediator on Kashmir, and “if I can help, I would love to be the mediator” between India and Pakistan. Trump made the remarks in the presence of visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

As soon as the Lok Sabha proceedings begun, members from the Congress and some other Opposition parties were on their feet shouting slogans over the issue. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement on the floor of both Houses of Parliament and strongly rejected Trump’s comment.

“I would like to reiterate that all engagements with Pakistan will remain only bilateral. I would also like to reiterate that bilateral dialogue is only possible when Pakistan ends cross-border terrorism. The Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration lay the path for any talks on the said issue,” he said. The opposition then walked out of proceedings.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the prime minister must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him and the US president.

“A weak Foreign Ministry denial won’t do. The PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him & US President,” Gandhi said. Rahul also added that if Trump’s claims were true, then Modi had “betrayed India’s interests & 1972 Simla Agreement”.

In Lok Sabha, Tewari said Trump’s statement was a “blow to the unity of India”. “We would like to demand that the PM comes to the House and clarifies if such a conversation took place between the two. If it didn’t, he should say that the US President is giving false statements and is lying about Kashmir,” he said.

In the Rajya Sabha

The issue rocked the Rajya Sabha too, with frequent disruptions as Opposition members vociferously put forth their demand. Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha said, “Neither the PM responds nor any of his ministers have the courage to tell him that if MPs want him to come to the House, it is his duty to come. It didn’t happen in the last six years, it didn’t happen today.” He also held a meeting of Opposition leaders at his chamber early Tuesday morning where the leaders asked for the suspension of all business in the House.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien said his party wants the prime minister to make a statement on the issue to clear the air.

“Along with all opposition parties, we, Trinamool, have a simple demand. The PM of India has to come to Parliament, make a statement and clear the air,” he said. PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said Trump’s “disclosure” on third-party mediation on Kashmir was a “huge policy shift” and India and Pakistan must seize the opportunity to forge peace through dialogue.