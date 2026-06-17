Trump listening, Modi to G7: Shortage of trust, need to rebuild

Underlining that “mutual trust is the most important strategic asset today” and that the world “suffers from a shortage of trust”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday told leaders of the G7, including US President Donald Trump, that the “future of our partnerships depends on rebuilding this trust”.

Welcoming efforts to end the crisis in West Asia, Modi, while addressing the leaders at the summit in Evian-les-Bains in eastern France, flagged the issue of the Strait of Hormuz and the death of Indians, including seafarers, in the conflict.

“We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. Our friendly nations in the region have suffered loss of life and property due to this conflict. Disruptions to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz have harmed the global economy. Many Indian civilians have lost their lives. It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of the seafarers who connect nations through global maritime trade. We must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear,” he said.

At least 13 Indians, including three seafarers, have died in separate incidents over the last three and half months. Ships with Indian seafarers have come under attacks – three Indians died in one such attack by the US Navy near Oman – and Delhi lodged an official protest with the Trump administration after summoning the US charge d’affaires twice and during a phone call between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“International partnerships and global solidarity become meaningful only when we address shared challenges together. India firmly believes that lasting solutions to the tensions and conflicts unfolding in various parts of the world can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and international cooperation,” Modi said.

He made these remarks at the summit where he met Trump, their first face-to-face encounter since their meeting at the White House in February 2025 – the two leaders have spoken several times over the phone in the last 16 months.

Modi and Trump will be meeting for a structured bilateral meeting Wednesday on the summit sidelines. India and US have been trying to repair ties that were severely strained in 2025 after Trump’s claims of mediation between India and Pakistan post Operation Sindoor and Washington’s decision to impose heavy tariffs on Delhi. The two countries are currently firming up a bilateral trade deal.

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The G7 meeting is taking place at a time when the US and Iran have agreed on a deal to end the war in West Asia – the crisis and the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz has impacted global energy supplies and economy.

Modi, who addressed the Outreach Session on ‘Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity’, said, “Today’s world is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. A nation’s energy security, food security, health security, cyber security, and economic prosperity are not determined solely within its own borders. Mobility, data, capital, and technology – all these elements bind us together.”

“In such times, the importance of partnerships naturally grows. However, partnerships succeed only when trust lies at their core. Today, the most crucial strategic asset is not a mineral, technology, or market, but mutual trust.”

“Trust that technology and supply chains will be used for the global good rather than as weapons. Trust that development opportunities will not be confined to a select few nations. Trust that global institutions will be capable of fulfilling the aspirations of all countries.”

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“In the last century, humanity endured two world wars. After immense sacrifice, the global community developed systems to move towards peace, stability, and prosperity. Trust was the foundation of these systems. Yet, the trust built over decades and through the contributions of many generations is being undermined today. Covid held up a mirror to us, revealing just how hollow the claims of trust and solidarity truly were,” he said.

“Today the world does not suffer from a shortage of resources; it suffers from a shortage of trust. And the future of our partnerships depends on building this trust,” he said.

“US President Ronald Reagan famously said: ‘Trust, but verify.’ This remains relevant even today. We have a responsibility towards future generations to build a trusted, rules-based order suited to this new era,” he said.

Stating that India has always viewed the world as one family, and India’s experience demonstrates that development is most effective when it is aligned with the aspirations of the people, Modi said, “This very principle forms the basis of our international partnerships as well”.

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Recalling that during the Covid pandemic, India provided medicines and vaccines to over 150 countries, he said, “India believes: The true test of partnership is not what we build for others, but what we enable others to build for themselves.”

“Today, the Global South has high expectations of the international community. However, what they seek is not mere support, but partnership. They wish to be participants in global development, not just beneficiaries. We must move beyond the “donor-recipient” mindset and work as equal partners. We must walk alongside them, not just near them. Partnerships should be rooted in dignity rather than dependency. Through these efforts, we can lay a strong foundation for the sustainable development of future generations,” he said, articulating the voice of the Global South.

Modi met Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UAE’s President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.