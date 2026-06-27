Trump to visit India early 2027 as trade deal enters final stretch: US envoy Sergio Gor

US President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit. (File Photo/AP)

United States President Donald Trump will visit India early in 2027, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed to news agency IANS in an exclusive interview. The visit plan comes as the two countries push to finalise a long-awaited trade deal and deepen ties across energy, defence and technology. This will also be the US President’s first visit to India since relations between the two nations were strained over the US’ imposition of over 50% tariffs against Indian imports.

Gor, who returned to Washington just a day ago after six months of travelling across India, said preparations for the presidential visit are already underway. The Trump-Modi relationship remains the bedrock of everything the two sides are building together, he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also been closely involved in driving the bilateral agenda, Gor indicated, as Washington moves to cement what it sees as one of its most consequential partnerships.

“I am going to India to finalise the President’s visit,” Gor told IANS, confirming Trump’s travel to India is being actively planned at the diplomatic level.

The announcement comes weeks after Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held what Gor described as a “warm and wide-ranging” meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. The talks lasted over an hour and covered trade, defence, and other bilateral matters.

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“It was a fantastic meeting very warm, over an hour together. They covered a lot of aspects. It was very productive. Hopefully some of those things will get announced over the next few weeks,” Gor said.

India-US trade deal status

The India-US trade deal is in its final stages, with both sides now working through the precise wording of the agreement, Gor said. He was in New Delhi just 48 hours before speaking to IANS, meeting Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior officials in what he described as productive sessions.

“There are a handful of issues that remain. A lot of it now is the language that ultimately both sides will sign. We are confident that over the next few weeks, over the next few months, it will get done,” he said.

Asked why the deal was taking so long, Gor pointed to the EU agreement as context.

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“To put it in perspective, we have been working on this deal for a year and a half. The European Union deal has still not been done in twenty years. Everybody says why is this taking so long we are on an incredible trajectory of getting it done,” he said.

He declined to reveal the contours of the final agreement but was emphatic that both sides would be satisfied.

“I don’t want to reveal too much you will have to wait and see. But both sides will be happy. When you find common ground and identify things that are good for each side, that is when the deal happens.”

Energy: India’s Role in Venezuela Oil Supply

On energy, Gor outlined a potential three-way arrangement involving the United States, India and Venezuela with India playing a pivotal role because of its rare refining capabilities.

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“India is one of the few countries in the world with the ability to refine the heavy crude that Venezuela produces. We are working very closely with India to increase the supply. We would look to facilitate that as well,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz tensions and broader energy security concerns have added urgency to supply chain diversification, making India’s refining capacity increasingly valuable to Washington’s strategic calculations.