Trump to visit India early 2027 as trade deal enters final stretch: US envoy Sergio Gor

Sergio Gor, who returned to Washington just a day ago after six months travelling across India, said preparations for the presidential visit are already underway.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJun 27, 2026 11:31 AM IST First published on: Jun 27, 2026 at 11:19 AM IST
US President Donald Trump-PM ModiUS President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit. (File Photo/AP)

United States President Donald Trump will visit India early in 2027, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed to news agency IANS in an exclusive interview. The visit plan comes as the two countries push to finalise a long-awaited trade deal and deepen ties across energy, defence and technology. This will also be the US President’s first visit to India since relations between the two nations were strained over the US’ imposition of over 50% tariffs against Indian imports.

Gor, who returned to Washington just a day ago after six months of travelling across India, said preparations for the presidential visit are already underway. The Trump-Modi relationship remains the bedrock of everything the two sides are building together, he said.

Also read India-US trade talks are nearing the finish line. What’s at stake?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also been closely involved in driving the bilateral agenda, Gor indicated, as Washington moves to cement what it sees as one of its most consequential partnerships.

“I am going to India to finalise the President’s visit,” Gor told IANS, confirming Trump’s travel to India is being actively planned at the diplomatic level.

The announcement comes weeks after Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held what Gor described as a “warm and wide-ranging” meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. The talks lasted over an hour and covered trade, defence, and other bilateral matters.

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“It was a fantastic meeting very warm, over an hour together. They covered a lot of aspects. It was very productive. Hopefully some of those things will get announced over the next few weeks,” Gor said.

India-US trade deal status

The India-US trade deal is in its final stages, with both sides now working through the precise wording of the agreement, Gor said. He was in New Delhi just 48 hours before speaking to IANS, meeting Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior officials in what he described as productive sessions.

“There are a handful of issues that remain. A lot of it now is the language that ultimately both sides will sign. We are confident that over the next few weeks, over the next few months, it will get done,” he said.

Asked why the deal was taking so long, Gor pointed to the EU agreement as context.

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“To put it in perspective, we have been working on this deal for a year and a half. The European Union deal has still not been done in twenty years. Everybody says why is this taking so long we are on an incredible trajectory of getting it done,” he said.

He declined to reveal the contours of the final agreement but was emphatic that both sides would be satisfied.

“I don’t want to reveal too much you will have to wait and see. But both sides will be happy. When you find common ground and identify things that are good for each side, that is when the deal happens.”

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Energy: India’s Role in Venezuela Oil Supply

On energy, Gor outlined a potential three-way arrangement involving the United States, India and Venezuela with India playing a pivotal role because of its rare refining capabilities.

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Also read Venezuela, India in talks for long-term energy pacts

“India is one of the few countries in the world with the ability to refine the heavy crude that Venezuela produces. We are working very closely with India to increase the supply. We would look to facilitate that as well,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz tensions and broader energy security concerns have added urgency to supply chain diversification, making India’s refining capacity increasingly valuable to Washington’s strategic calculations.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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