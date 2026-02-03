Trump claims India agreed to stop buying Russian oil, but the Kremlin says it hasn’t heard a word about it

ndia and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, said US President Donald Trump, after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, Feb. (PTI Photo)

Russia has not heard any statements from India about stopping Russian oil purchases, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

His comments came a day after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela.” “We haven’t heard any statements from New Delhi on this matter yet,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Russia intends to continue to develop its relations with India in every possible way, according to Russian media reports.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who oversees the energy sector in the cabinet, said the government is closely monitoring the situation.