Donald Trump to join PM at ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, says White House

US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the “Howdy, Modi!” mega event at Houston on September 22, the White House confirmed. The Sunday Express first reported that President Trump is expected to join PM Modi in at least one of his two engagements in Houston — addressing the NRI community at a stadium and a roundtable meeting with CEOs and top executives of US energy companies.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said, “It (Modi-Trump joint rally) will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship.”

Over 50,000 Indian-Americans have registered for the “Howdy, Modi!” Shared Dreams, Bright Futures” event. The term “Howdy”, short for ‘How do you do?’, is a friendly greeting in southwestern US.

Calling Trump’s participation in the event “historic” and “unprecedented”, Indian ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla told news agency PTI, “It is reflective of the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that has developed between India and the US.”

Shringla further said that the two leaders addressing the event sets a bold precedent and that it was reflective of the people-to-people contact which provides the “organic” linkage between the two nations.

PM Modi had requested President Trump to join him when the two met at the G-7 summit, White House officials told PTI. PM Modi was invited as a special guest by French President Emmanuel Macron last month. This would be the third meeting between the two leaders this year, the previous two being on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Japan in June and the G7 Summit in France in July.

In October 2016, Trump had addressed a crowd of 5,000 Indian-Americans in New Jersey a few weeks before he won the Presidential elections in November. Being the only presidential candidate to address Indian-Americans during an election year, Trump had said that if elected, he would be India’s best friend in the White House.

The Houston event will be Modi’s third major address since he became the Prime Minister in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May this year. The earlier two events were held in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016, and were attended by over 20,000 people.