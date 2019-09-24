US-India bilateral meet: Trump compares Modi with Elvis Presley after ‘Howdy Modi’ event

Referring to the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, US President Donald Trump Tuesday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with iconic musician Elvis Presley. “People went crazy, PM Modi is like an American version of Elvis,” said Trump, during the bilateral meeting with India on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Trump further called him the father of India and said, “He (PM Modi) is a great gentleman & a great leader. I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting & he brought it all together. Like a father would bring it together. Maybe he is the Father of India. We’ll call him the Father of India.”

The two leaders met today on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UNGA. The bilateral meeting comes just two days after Modi and Trump addressed a mega Indian community event in Houston, Texas.

India and the US are likely to reach an understanding on outstanding trade and economic issues in the meeting today, in a document tentatively titled “Indo-US shared vision: near-future outcomes”, The Indian Express has learnt. It is likely to address the critical issues between the two countries and the document prepared runs into a couple of pages.