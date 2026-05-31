True Gen-Z defined by both its culture and contribution towards nation building: BJP president Nitin Nabin

BJP NATIONAL president Nitin Nabin sought to address concerns ranging from the recent NEET paper leak row to the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ and said India’s “true Gen-Z” is defined by both its culture and its contribution towards nation building.

Addressing a booth committee meeting at Garhi Cantt in Dehradun, Nabin said: “I believe the BJP government in the country and in Uttarakhand is working towards providing employment to the youth and removing deficiencies where they exist… we will bring better examination forms whether UGC or NEET or any other exam…,” he said.

Terming it a “mann ki baat” or a heartfelt issue for him, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP called for an “open debate” on the definition of India’s Gen Z, its politics and the “positive direction” that it needed to take.

Nabin also sought to flag alleged attempts by the Opposition and “foreign powers” to “sway” India’s youth, which constitute 65% of its population, to spread “anarchy” in the country by citing examples from India’s neighbourhood which had seen toppling of ruling dispensation on the back of a Gen-Z driven movement recently.

“What do we want to see (going forward)? Some people say that today’s youth is Gen-Z. I favour an open debate on this. The youth of India is known for positive things, in moving towards the positive direction… should the energy of 65% of the population not get positive direction,” he asked.

“Someone asked about the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’…has nothing happened in this country in the last 10 years that would propel the youth of this nation to a following of millions?…At Kashmir’s Lal Chowk…the Pakistani flag was flying in 2011, did that not concern anyone? Now… the Tricolour is there; is that not worth being followed,” he asked.

Nabin sought to caution India’s youth from being “defined as anti-establishment”. “The youth of India must certainly avoid the attempt being made to define it as ‘anti-establishment’. We are not anti-establishment; it is not suitable for us to be quoted according to this terminology. It is not proper to be known for negative things. The youth of India is known for creation; if there are 2 lakh startups, they are of the nation’s youth… This is not being discussed,” he said.

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“Sometimes, by citing examples from neighbouring nations, people want to spread anarchy in the country. But the ground of this nation’s democracy is not so weak that the youth of Bharat will get swayed. The youth of India has been nurtured by its sankskriti and sanskar and knows the right direction…” he said.

Calling upon the youth to emerge as the strength of the nation, Nabin sought to underline that this was necessary so that India, “which belongs to all of us, continues to progress continuously”.

Addressing an intellectuals’ meet in Dehradun, the BJP president said if the energy is not given direction, it can prove damaging. “We believe that if the Indian government will work to guide youth and their energy in the right direction, that power will certainly come into use in building the nation… Our government in PM Narendra Modi’s leadership is giving that direction.”

Nabin said that youth are welcome in politics. “But do the politics independently.”