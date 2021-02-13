Trudeau lauded India’s choosing path of dialogue as befitting democracy: MEA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during his recent phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “commended efforts” of the Indian government “for choosing the path of dialogue as befitting in democracy”, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

“He (Trudeau) also acknowledged the responsibility of his Government in providing protection to Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in Canada,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Friday.

Srivastava’s comments came a day after Trudeau said he had held a “good discussion” with Modi on many important issues.

The Canadian Prime Minister’s office said in a statement, “The leaders discussed Canada and India’s commitment to democratic principles, recent protests, and the importance of resolving issues through dialogue,” — an apparent reference to the ongoing agitation by farmers in India.

This reference to “recent protests” was not part of the Indian government’s readout of the telephone conversation between the two PMs Wednesday.

In his tweet about the conversation, Modi had said, “Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada…”