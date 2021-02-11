Trudeau dials PM Modi, assured of support in vaccination

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and was assured that India would do its best to support Canada’s vaccination efforts.

This comes about two months after Trudeau had spoken out on the farmers’ protests. New Delhi had summoned the Canadian envoy and warned that such “actions”, if they continue, will have a “seriously damaging impact” on bilateral ties.

On Wednesday, Modi tweeted, “Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery.”

According to the PMO, Trudeau informed Modi about Canada’s requirements of Covid-19 vaccines from India. Modi assured Trudeau that India would “do its best to support Canada’s vaccination efforts, just as it had done for many other countries already”, it said.

“Expressing his appreciation, Prime Minister Trudeau said that if the world managed to conquer COVID-19, it would be significantly because of India’s tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in sharing this capacity with the world. Prime Minister thanked PM Trudeau for his sentiments,” the PMO said.

The leaders looked forward to meeting each other in international fora later this year, and continuing their discussions on all issues of mutual interest.

In December, Trudeau had said: “I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends. We know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters. We believe in the process of dialogue.”