Truckers’ strike LIVE updates: Transport of essential supplies across states likely to be hit
Truckers' Strike LIVE UPDATES: "We held a meeting with Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari today but that was inconclusive. We are meeting finance minister Piyush Goyal at 2130 hrs today," Bal Malkit Singh, chairman of the All-India Motor Transport Congress core committee said Thursday.
Truckers’ strike LIVE UPDATES: Truckers’ key demands include a reduction in Central and state taxes by getting diesel under the GST in order to ensure that the price of the deregulated commodity can be reduced, chairman of the truckers’ umbrella organisation said.
The All-India Motor Transport Congress called for an indefinite strike Friday, demanding lower diesel prices and reducing toll fees, a leader of the truckers’ umbrella organisation informed told PTI. The organisation claims to represent 93 lakh members and the announcement for the strike was formally declared Tuesday.
“We held a meeting with Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari today but that was inconclusive. We are meeting finance minister Piyush Goyal at 2130 hrs today,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman of the All-India Motor Transport Congress core committee.
An official close to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's office informed that during the meeting, transporters were clarified that instant solutions cannot be provided to their demands but were assured that the government is exploring all the demands.
The indefinite strike is estimated to cause a loss of Rs 4000 crore for the truckers, the protesting truckers' union chairman said. Also, it will hamper the supply of goods and is expected to affect transport across India.
The truckers are also protesting for exemptions and abolitions in direct taxes, national permits for all buses and trucks and also doing away with the direct port delivery tendering system, the chairman of the truckers' umbrella organisation informed.
