Truckers’ strike LIVE updates: Transport of essential supplies across states likely to be hit

Truckers' strike LIVE UPDATES: Truckers' key demands include a reduction in Central and state taxes by getting diesel under the GST in order to ensure that the price of the deregulated commodity can be reduced, chairman of the truckers' umbrella organisation said.

The All-India Motor Transport Congress called for an indefinite strike Friday, demanding lower diesel prices and reducing toll fees, a leader of the truckers’ umbrella organisation informed told PTI. The organisation claims to represent 93 lakh members and the announcement for the strike was formally declared Tuesday.

“We held a meeting with Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari today but that was inconclusive. We are meeting finance minister Piyush Goyal at 2130 hrs today,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman of the All-India Motor Transport Congress core committee.