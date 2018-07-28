Truckers’ strike called off

Trucks parked at Sanjay Gandhi TRP Nagar following a strike called by transporters in New Delhi on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (PTI Photo) Trucks parked at Sanjay Gandhi TRP Nagar following a strike called by transporters in New Delhi on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (PTI Photo)

With Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal intervening, the nationwide strike by truckers came to an end on Friday as the government assured to look into the demands, according to a statement. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), which claims support of 93 lakh truckers, had gone on an indefinite strike demanding reduction in diesel prices, among others, from July 20.

In a joint statement, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry and AIMTC said the strike has been called off. The decision was taken after a meeting of transporters and senior ministry officials and parallel discussions with Gadkari and Goyal. Transporters’ demands included a reduction in central and state taxes by bringing diesel under the GST so that price of the deregulated commodity can be reduced.

