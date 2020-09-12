Truck with over 25,000 kg pistachios robbed in Kutch

"We are checking CCTV footage of nearby toll plazas to find any leads of the missing truck...," said a police officer at Anjar police station. (Representational)

Four unknown persons allegedly waylaid a truck driver at gunpoint, abducted him and looted a truck full of 25,110 kilogramme of pistachios worth Rs 1.44 crore, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, in Anjar of Gandhidham in Kutch district.

Taking cognizance, police booked a case against four unknown persons under IPC sections 397 for robbery, 365 for kidnapping, 341 for wrongful restraint, 323 for assault and 120 (b) for criminal conspiracy, along with sections of the Arms Act.

According to police, the incident occurred at a road in Meghpar village of Anjar town on Tuesday night, when a truck belonging to VRC Logistics in Gandhidham was waylaid by four unknown men in a white car. The truck driver, identified as Luvkush Nishadh, a native of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was abducted by the accused and blindfolded, as per police. The driver was in the abductors’ car from 8 pm on Tuesday to 4 am on Wednesday, after which he was dropped at the roadside in Anjar and the accused took off. The truck carrying 25,110 kg of pistachios was also stolen by the accused, after which an FIR was lodged at Anjar police station.

“On September 8, I arrived at Mundra Port carrying rice in the truck from Delhi as per the work assignment. Then on September 9 around 5 pm, pistachios weighing 25,110 kg were loaded in the truck, which I was supposed to deliver to Navi Mumbai. I set off on the journey at 6:40 pm and by 8 pm, I reached Meghpar to Borichi road in Anjar town, when the truck was overtaken by a white-coloured car. Four men stepped out of the car, one of them entered the truck from the side gate and thrusted a handgun on my stomach. Another person opened the driver’s gate, slapped me and threw me out. They then forced me inside the car, blindfolded me and made me sit in the backseat and stole my cellphone and truck’s keys… Then around 4 am, they dropped me at the roadside in Anjar town and left. I somehow reached a nearby hotel…,” said Nishadh in his complaint.

“We are checking CCTV footage of nearby toll plazas to find any leads of the missing truck…,” said a police officer at Anjar police station.

