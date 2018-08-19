Truck with cow carcasses in MP: BJP politicking over cows, says Congress

The state has a strict anti-cow slaughter Act and a board devoted to conservation of the animal, yet cows are dying unnatural deaths, the Opposition party alleged. The state has a strict anti-cow slaughter Act and a board devoted to conservation of the animal, yet cows are dying unnatural deaths, the Opposition party alleged.

After the recovery of a truck carrying carcasses of 41 cows near Indore on Saturday and deaths of hundreds of cows across the state in recent weeks, the Congress has accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of paying lip service to the cow and using it for whipping up passions.

The state has a strict anti-cow slaughter Act and a board devoted to conservation of the animal, yet cows are dying unnatural deaths, the Opposition party alleged. It cited the case of BJP-ruled Rewa Municipal Corporation, in whose premises cows were found illegally buried last week.

Congress MLA Sunderlal Tiwari alleged that six cows were buried in RMC premises close to a temple and the matter came to light only after a putrid smell spread. He said that another nine cows were buried near the corporation’s godown. “The Bajrang Dal and BJP kept silent and the issue was raised by Congress councillors,’’ he said, accusing the ruling party of suppressing the matter. Only junior-level staff were penalised and senior officers were spared, the MLA said, demanding a probe into the incident and the deaths of cows in Udaigiri, Vidisha, Kuakhedi, Gwalior and Ujjain among other places.

Party spokesman Shobha Oza said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s claims about protecting cows had been exposed by the way the first cow sanctuary was being run in Agar, because animals were being sent back for lack of funds. The party alleged there were nearly 1,500 gaushalas in the state where cows were not being attended to. The BJP has done nothing for cows except politicking in its name, the party alleged.

BJP spokesman Lokendra Parashar accused the Congress of raking up issues that have no standing and derailing the discourse of the government’s development plank. “The party is scared of another defeat,’’ he said.

