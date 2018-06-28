Truck transporting cattle to Kashmir intercepted, set on fire

Nearly two dozen bovines were rescued by local police before the vehicle was set ablaze. (file photo) Nearly two dozen bovines were rescued by local police before the vehicle was set ablaze. (file photo)

Tension erupted in Ramban town along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after some local youths intercepted a truck carrying cattle to Kashmir and set it ablaze on Wednesday night.

Nearly two dozen bovines were rescued by local police before the vehicle was set ablaze, sources said. Its three occupants, including the driver, managed to escape.

The youths intercepted the truck following a tip-off that cattle was allegedly being smuggled to the Valley. The truck was immediately handed over to police who rescued the bovines, while its occupants managed to escape.

As the news spread, more youths gathered in the town and raised slogans against the state government and police. There questioned how the truck carrying bovines managed to cross through various police nakas set up between Jammu and Ramban. Soon tempers ran high and some of the protestors set the truck ablaze.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and by the time they extinguished fire, the vehicle was gutted. The police has registered a case and are looking for the three men who escaped.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd