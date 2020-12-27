Truck-trailer runs over herd of sheep, killing 17 animals

As many as 17 animals were killed on the spot while three others suffered serious injuries. (Representational)

A SPEEDING truck-trailer ran over a herd of sheep, killing 17 of them and injuring three others at Kedariya village on Maliya-Viramgam state highway near Halvad town of Morbi district on Sunday.

However, truck driver and the herdsmen sorted out the issue among themselves and police did not intervene, officers said.

Police said the incident took place at around 10 am on when the truck-trailer ran over a herd of sheep that was trying to cross the highway while being taken out for grazing.

As many as 17 animals were killed on the spot while three others suffered serious injuries. Police said the accident took place when Mashru Bharwad and Devabhai Rukhadbhai, two herdsmen from Kedariya village, were taking their herd for grazing.

Police reached the spot and restored vehicular traffic on the road even as the driver of the truck was briefly detained. “However, the truck driver and the herdsmen sorted out the issue among themselves. Therefore, no offence has been registered as yet,” Halvad police inspector Prakash Dekavadiya said.

Kedariya is around seven kilometres west of Halvad.