Truck taking labourers to Rajasthan seized, 102 on board quarantined

The lorry driver and the conductor were booked under IPC Sections 188 (Representational) The lorry driver and the conductor were booked under IPC Sections 188 (Representational)

Eighty-one labourers on their way to Rajasthan were stopped and shifted to a quarantine facility in Ambaji of Banaskantha district, after police intercepted the lorry in which they were travelling at Amirgadh check-post on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Saturday.

Police said that there were 21 children with the labourers and that the driver and the conductor of the lorry were booked for violating prohibitory orders.

“Trafficking of humans is strictly prohibited during the lockdown. 21 children and 81 elders were being taken to Rajasthan in a container from Morbi (but were intercepted) at Amirgadh check-post in Banaskantha district (sic),” Gujarat Director General of Police, Shivanand Jha was quoted as saying in an official release from the state government.

Officers of Amirgadh police said that the migrant labourers and the children were shifted to a quarantine facility in Ambaji. “They have been put up at a shelter home for the purpose of keeping them in quarantine and the government has provided them food. The lorry driver managed to escape after we intercepted the vehicle,” Tejas Desai, police sub-inspector (PSI) of Amirgadh told The Indian Express.

The PSI added that the quarantined group included 21 children, 41 women and 40 men. “They have been working as agricultural labourers in Morbi since the past four months. They are natives of villages in Ramgadh taluka of Alwar district in Rajasthan, and were on their way home. The lorry driver had promised to take them to their native places by charging a fare of Rs 1,600 each,” Desai said.

The PSI further said that the lorry driver and the conductor were booked under IPC Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 114 (Common intent) and under the Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, officers of Morbi police said that the labourers were working on agricultural fields in various villages of Maliya and Morbi talukas of the district. “The truck driver agreed to ferry them to Rajasthan for a fare and covered the lorry with a cloth to pack goods. The labourers were picked up from various villages through some contact,” said an officer of Morbi police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.