A truck driver transporting apples in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir was shot dead Monday by militants, the police have said.

While Sharief Khan was killed, the orchard owner was beaten up. The truck, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, was set ablaze on its way to Jammu, news agency PTI reported quoting police officials. The body was recovered from the truck.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited)