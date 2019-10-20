Truck driver killed in blast on highway

A 55-year-old truck driver was killed when an unidentified object exploded near a flyover on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, around 15 km from Kolhapur city, on Friday night. Local police teams and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) have launched a probe to identify the object and investigate the cause of the blast.

According to police, the incident took place at 11 pm, when the driver, Dattatrey Ganpat Patil, was on his way back from work. His truck broke down near Ujalaiwadi village and he called his friend Ashish Chaugule for help, said police.

By the time Chaugule reached the spot, it had started raining. Patil walked towards the flyover to find shelter when an unidentified object exploded, said police. Patil sustained severe injuries on both legs. Chaugule called an ambulance and rushed Patil to a government hospital in Kolhapur, where he was declared dead.

Police recovered pieces of a material suspected to have been used as casing to contain the explosive. “A coordinated probe has been launched by our team and the BDDS into various leads. We are also looking at footage from security cameras,” said Assistant Inspector Sushant Chavan of Gokul Shirgaon police station.

Abhinav Deshmukh, SP, Kolhapur, said, “The report of the Forensic Sciences Laboratory is awaited on the chemical composition of the object. At this juncture, we can say that it was a low-intensity explosive. Considering the secluded location where the explosive was kept, it does not prima facie seem like an attempt at sabotage or foul play.”