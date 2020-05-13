Truck driver arrested for ‘illegally’ ferrying 105 migrants to UP

The truck driver identified as Amrutlal Yadav, a resident of Jaunpur in UP. (Representational Photo) The truck driver identified as Amrutlal Yadav, a resident of Jaunpur in UP. (Representational Photo)

Anand police on Wednesday arrested a truck driver near Umreth for allegedly ferrying 105 migrant labourers in his vehicle from Rajkot to Uttar Pradesh despite prohibitory orders amid the lockdown.

According to police, when the truck reached near Samarkha crossroads in Anand, the driver saw the police chekcposts and took a U-turn.

The police got suspicious and alerted all the checkposts between Bhalej and Umreth. The truck was finally intercepted near Lingda village in Umreth taluka.

Police found 105 people, including one woman and 33 children, inside the truck. Police said social distancing norms were violated and they were not wearing masks. A sticker was pasted on the trucks’s glass window that read, ” Emergency duty for medical supply under Essential Commodities Act”.

“The driver worked at a medicine manufacturing company to ferry the goods. The people who were rescued were known to him but we are yet to ascertain whether they worked in the same company. We have sent a team to Rajkot to interrogate the truck driver as well as the concerned people from the company,” said Ajit Rajian, SP Anand district.

All the migrants were screened by a medical team and were shifted to a shelter home in Anand. The truck driver identified as Amrutlal Yadav, a resident of Jaunpur in UP, has been booked under IPC sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 417 (Punishment for cheating), 308 (Whoever does any act with such intention or knowledge and under such circumstances that, if he by that act caused death) and under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

