Truck driven down wrong side runs over multiple bikes in Odisha, 5 killed

Senior officials rushed to the site and a probe has been ordered to ascertain what caused the tragedy. Police said the driver will be arrested soon.

Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
1 min readBhubaneswarJan 31, 2026 09:02 PM IST
At least five persons were killed and several others injured after a truck collided with multiple motorcycles on National Highway-16, near Haladiapadar in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Saturday.

According to officials, the heavy vehicle, which was allegedly being driven on the wrong side of the road, crashed into three motorcycles and ran over the victims, killing five persons on the spot. The injured were rushed to the nearby MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where their condition is said to be serious.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the deadly incident and directed officials to ensure that the best possible treatment is given to the injured. CM Majhi also announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of the deceased.

