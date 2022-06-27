scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

Telangana Rashtra Samithi to support Yashwant Sinha in Presidential poll

TRS sources on Monday said the party is supporting Sinha's candidature as he is the nominee of opposition parties and that TRS is vehemently opposed to BJP.

By: PTI | Hyderabad |
June 27, 2022 2:20:16 pm
Yashwant Sinha, presidential pollsYashwant Sinha files nomination papers for presidential polls. (File Photo: PTI/ Representational)

The ruling TRS in Telangana on Monday said it would support the candidature of joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election.

TRS Working President and state IT, Industries Minister K T Rama Rao was present, along with party MPs, when Sinha filed his nomination for the top post.

“President of @trspartyonline Sri KCR Garu has decided to extend support to the candidature of Sri @YashwantSinha Ji in the election for President of India “Along with our Members of Parliament, I will be representing the TRS at the nomination today,” Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

TRS sources on Monday said the party is supporting Sinha’s candidature as he is the nominee of opposition parties and that TRS is vehemently opposed to BJP.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortions
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayersPremium
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayers
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govtPremium
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govt
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in AmericaPremium
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in America
More Premium Stories >>

Though the TRS had supported NDA in the election of President and Vice- President earlier, it has been strident in its criticism of the BJP in recent months for the latter’s alleged politics of hatred and failure in governance.

ALSO READ |Presidential polls: A list of names floating for Presidency

TRS, however, had stayed away from the joint meetings of the opposition parties to decide on their candidate in the Presidential election on the ground that it cannot share the platform with the Congress.

TRS sources had earlier said the party maintains equidistance from both the Congress and the BJP.

TRS has nine Lok Sabha members, seven Rajya Sabha members and 101 MLAs in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement