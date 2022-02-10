TRS MPs move privilege motion against PM Modi over remarks on passage of Telangana formation bill

Referring to the seats that the Congress had won in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections and to the passage of the bill in Parliament, Modi had said: “Andhra Pradesh played a major role in the Congress government. And what did they do to them…"

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs Thursday gave a notice in Rajya Sabha for moving a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the passage of the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation bill in 2014 that led to the formation of Telangana.

Replying to the debate on the President’s Address on Tuesday, PM Modi, they said, had said that the passage of the bill in 2014 was done in the most “shameful manner” in both the Houses of Parliament.

“The statement attempts to show the Parliament Houses in the most bad and contemptuous manner, denigrating and demeaning the procedures and proceedings of the House and its functioning. It tantamount to finding fault with the Members of Parliament and the Presiding Officers for their conduct in the House,” the notice said.

“Even the decision of the Presiding Officer, to close the doors of the House to prevent the spread of disorder or mischief of a handful few Members, is brought under question. The Prime Minister openly questioned the procedures adopted by the presiding officers and management of the House during the passage of the said Bill in February 2014,” they said.

“The August Houses run under the control and guidance of the Presiding Officer according to the Book and whose word is always final. Finding fault on either counts is a contempt of the House, raising the issue of its privilege. In the instant case the Prime Minister tried to find fault with such conduct of the Presiding Officer and damned them as unruly,” the notice said.

Referring to the seats that the Congress had won in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections and to the passage of the bill in Parliament, Modi had said: “Andhra Pradesh played a major role in the Congress government. And what did they do to them…to that Andhra Pradesh which gave them the opportunity to be in power…they divided Andhra Pradesh in a shameful manner. The microphones were switched off…pepper spray was used….there was no discussion. Was this method right? Was it democracy?”

TRS Rajya Sabha floor leader K Keshava Rao and his party colleagues Joginapally Santosh Kumar, B Lingaiah Yadav and KR Suresh Reddy submitted the notice which sought to move a privilege motion against PM Modi under Rule 187.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, bifurcated the state of Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh following the Telangana movement. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on February 18, 2014 and in the Rajya Sabha two days later. The Telangana state was officially formed on June 2, 2014.