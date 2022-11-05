TRS MLA poaching case: Top court to hear plea of accused on Monday

The c Friday issued notice to the Telangana government on a plea by three men arrested on the charge of trying to poach Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna also said the trial judge could consider their bail applications if it wanted to. The court will hear the matter next on November 7.

The three were arrested by the Cyberabad police on October 26 on the charge that they attempted to lure some TRS MLAs to switch over to the BJP.

However, an Anti-Corruption Bureau Special Court, before which they were produced, refused to remand them saying the police had failed to follow Supreme Court guidelines regarding arrest.

The police then approached the state High Court where a judge set aside the ACB judge’s decision and asked the trio to surrender before the Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

The same day, another judge of the HC after hearing a BJP plea seeking CBI or SIT probe into the developments, asked police to keep the investigation in abeyance.