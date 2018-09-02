Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • TRS mega rally LIVE UPDATES: KCR to chair cabinet meeting ahead of Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha
Live now

TRS mega rally LIVE UPDATES: KCR to chair cabinet meeting ahead of Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha

TRS mega rally LIVE UPDATES: “He will give a fitting reply to all the Opposition parties criticising the government, by putting up all the facts and figures of the government’s good work till now,’’ said his daughter and Nizamabad MP Kavita.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | New Delhi | Updated: September 2, 2018 12:31:00 pm
TRS mega rally LIVE UPDATES: KCR is likely to actively pursue the formation of a federal front, without the Congress and BJP. (Source: TelanganaCMO/Twitter)

TRS mega rally LIVE UPDATES: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is likely to announce on Sunday whether he would dissolve the assembly and call for early elections. The TRS chief is likely to make the announcement at the Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha, a mega rally organised by the party on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

During the public meeting, the chief minister will read out the progress report of his government, listing the party’s achievements in the newly formed state. The Chief Minister’s daughter and Nizamabad MP, K Kavita, said: “He will give a fitting reply to all the Opposition parties criticising the government, by putting up all the facts and figures of the government’s good work till now.”

About 25 lakh people are expected to take part in the rally, according to party sources. On Friday, State IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said that discussions had been held in the party on the advancement of the assembly polls, but no decision has yet been taken.

Live Blog

Will Telangana go for an early election? Follow LIVE UPDATES Here

12:31 (IST) 02 Sep 2018
Special summary revision of electoral roll begins in Telangana

Special summary revision of electoral rolls, 2019, commenced in all the 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana from September 1, 2018, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a release. The draft electoral rolls are published and copies are put up in offices of electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers to enable voters to verify their entries, it said. (PTI)

12:20 (IST) 02 Sep 2018
All decked up for Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha of TSR
12:01 (IST) 02 Sep 2018
Inclement weather fails to deter supporters, thousands reach venue

It was a sea of pink, the colour of TRS, as hundreds of tractors, bullock carts, autorickshaws, two-wheelers and buses with pink banners descended from all parts of the state at the venue. Event management teams and labourers struggled from early morning to drain out the rainwater from the venue which left the carpets and stage damp. READ MORE HERE

11:58 (IST) 02 Sep 2018
KCR to address public meeting at 4 pm, chair cabinet meeting at 2 pm

Over 500 folk singers and performers are at the venue to keep the audience entertained till the meeting begins after 2 pm while Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekar Rao is expected to speak after 4 pm.

11:52 (IST) 02 Sep 2018
Despite overnight rains volunteers continue working
11:32 (IST) 02 Sep 2018
80,000-1,00,000 people likely to attend Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha

Elaborate arrangements have been made to provide food and water to the thousands of people arriving. Police officials estimate that nearly 80,000 to a lakh might turn up by evening. The entire ORR has been decked up with huge cut outs of KCR and his son K T Rama Rao, a minister in his Cabinet. Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, KCR's nephew, rode the last few kms to the venue on a tractor decorated with pink balloons and flags. Other ministers rode motorcycles alongside party activists to reach the venue.

11:31 (IST) 02 Sep 2018
CM likely to announce SOPs for farmers from the Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha

CM KCR is likely to make some crucial announcements including more sops for farmers, Backward Classes, unemployed youth, and hike in salaries of government employees. At a Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 1 pm today at the CM’s residence, KCR may also take a call on whether to go for early polls or not. If the TRS decides to go for early polls, the announcement dissolving the Assembly may be announced by KCR at the meeting today.

11:29 (IST) 02 Sep 2018
Tractors decked in pink make their way to the event site
11:24 (IST) 02 Sep 2018
Supporters arrive at Kongara Kalan to attend Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha

Undeterred by the slushy approach roads due to overnight rains, thousands of  Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) activists and supporters started arriving today morning at Kongara Kalan village, the venue for the massive Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district, about 30 kms away from Hyderabad city. 

A slew of transfers of IAS and IPS officers in the past two days has triggered speculation that Rao may be preparing to call for early polls — with the elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Sources said that if Rao opts for early polls, he would try to capitalise on the “prevailing goodwill” for the TRS, which may wane as the Congress is stepping up its campaign. Another reason is to avoid any pre-poll alliance request from the BJP, which is likely if Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are held simultaneously, as per the schedule, in April next year.

TRS sources also said KCR will actively pursue the formation of a federal front, without the Congress and BJP, after the September 2 meeting.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd