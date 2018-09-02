TRS mega rally LIVE UPDATES: KCR to chair cabinet meeting ahead of Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha

TRS mega rally LIVE UPDATES: KCR is likely to actively pursue the formation of a federal front, without the Congress and BJP. (Source: TelanganaCMO/Twitter) TRS mega rally LIVE UPDATES: KCR is likely to actively pursue the formation of a federal front, without the Congress and BJP. (Source: TelanganaCMO/Twitter)

TRS mega rally LIVE UPDATES: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is likely to announce on Sunday whether he would dissolve the assembly and call for early elections. The TRS chief is likely to make the announcement at the Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha, a mega rally organised by the party on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

During the public meeting, the chief minister will read out the progress report of his government, listing the party’s achievements in the newly formed state. The Chief Minister’s daughter and Nizamabad MP, K Kavita, said: “He will give a fitting reply to all the Opposition parties criticising the government, by putting up all the facts and figures of the government’s good work till now.”

About 25 lakh people are expected to take part in the rally, according to party sources. On Friday, State IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said that discussions had been held in the party on the advancement of the assembly polls, but no decision has yet been taken.