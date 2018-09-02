TRS mega rally LIVE UPDATES: KCR to chair cabinet meeting ahead of Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha

TRS mega rally LIVE UPDATES: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is likely to announce on Sunday whether he would dissolve the assembly and call for early elections. The TRS chief is likely to make the announcement at the Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha, a mega rally organised by the party on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
During the public meeting, the chief minister will read out the progress report of his government, listing the party’s achievements in the newly formed state. The Chief Minister’s daughter and Nizamabad MP, K Kavita, said: “He will give a fitting reply to all the Opposition parties criticising the government, by putting up all the facts and figures of the government’s good work till now.”
About 25 lakh people are expected to take part in the rally, according to party sources. On Friday, State IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said that discussions had been held in the party on the advancement of the assembly polls, but no decision has yet been taken.
Special summary revision of electoral rolls, 2019, commenced in all the 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana from September 1, 2018, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a release. The draft electoral rolls are published and copies are put up in offices of electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers to enable voters to verify their entries, it said. (PTI)
It was a sea of pink, the colour of TRS, as hundreds of tractors, bullock carts, autorickshaws, two-wheelers and buses with pink banners descended from all parts of the state at the venue. Event management teams and labourers struggled from early morning to drain out the rainwater from the venue which left the carpets and stage damp. READ MORE HERE
Over 500 folk singers and performers are at the venue to keep the audience entertained till the meeting begins after 2 pm while Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekar Rao is expected to speak after 4 pm.
Elaborate arrangements have been made to provide food and water to the thousands of people arriving. Police officials estimate that nearly 80,000 to a lakh might turn up by evening. The entire ORR has been decked up with huge cut outs of KCR and his son K T Rama Rao, a minister in his Cabinet. Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, KCR's nephew, rode the last few kms to the venue on a tractor decorated with pink balloons and flags. Other ministers rode motorcycles alongside party activists to reach the venue.
CM KCR is likely to make some crucial announcements including more sops for farmers, Backward Classes, unemployed youth, and hike in salaries of government employees. At a Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 1 pm today at the CM’s residence, KCR may also take a call on whether to go for early polls or not. If the TRS decides to go for early polls, the announcement dissolving the Assembly may be announced by KCR at the meeting today.
Undeterred by the slushy approach roads due to overnight rains, thousands of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) activists and supporters started arriving today morning at Kongara Kalan village, the venue for the massive Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district, about 30 kms away from Hyderabad city.