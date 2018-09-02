TRS mega rally: Inclement weather fails to deter supporters, thousands reach venue

The venue for TRS’ Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha on Sunday. (Source: TRS/Twitter) The venue for TRS’ Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha on Sunday. (Source: TRS/Twitter)

Undeterred by the slushy approach roads due to overnight rains, thousands of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) activists and supporters started arriving Sunday morning at Kongara Kalan village, the venue for the massive Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district, about 30 kms away from Hyderabad city.

It was a sea of pink, the colour of TRS, as hundreds of tractors, bullock carts, autorickshaws, two-wheelers and buses with pink banners descended from all parts of the state at the venue. Event management teams and labourers struggled from early morning to drain out the rainwater from the venue which left the carpets and stage damp.

Hundreds of TRS supporters head to the rally venue on tractors. (Source: TRS/Twitter) Hundreds of TRS supporters head to the rally venue on tractors. (Source: TRS/Twitter)

Over 500 folk singers and performers are at the venue to keep the audience entertained till the meeting begins after 2 pm while Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekar Rao is expected to speak after 4 pm. Elaborate arrangements have been made to provide food and water to the thousands of people arriving. Police officials estimate that nearly 80,000 to a lakh might turn up by evening. The entire ORR has been decked up with huge cutouts of KCR and his son K T Rama Rao, a minister in his Cabinet. Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, KCR’s nephew, rode the last few kms to reach Hyderabad on a tractor decorated with pink balloons and flags. Other ministers rode motorcycles alongside party activists to reach the capital for the Cabinet meeting.

CM KCR is likely to make some crucial announcements including more sops for farmers, Backward Classes, unemployed youth, and hike in salaries of government employees. At a Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 1 pm today at the CM’s residence, KCR may also take a call on whether to go for early polls or not. If the TRS decides to go for early polls, the announcement dissolving the Assembly may be announced by KCR at the meeting today.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd