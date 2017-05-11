Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
TRS govt indifferent to plight of Telangana farmers, says Ananth Kumar

The union minister said that out of the total amount of Rs 800 crore released by the central government, only one third has been distributed by the Telangana govt so far

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published: May 11, 2017 10:10:41 pm
ananth kumar, telangana farmers, telangana farmers plight, telangana farmers subsidy, telangana news, india news, latest news, indian express Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. (File Photo)
Union minister Ananth Kumar today accused the TRS government in Telangana of “not responding” to the plight of farmers despite the Centre releasing funds.

“Central government has already released input subsidy for farmers. Total Rs 800 crore has been released by the union government, out of which one third (amount) has been distributed by the state (Telangana) so far.

“(However), remaining two third is yet to reach farmers. There is a drought-like situation in Telangana. Poor farmers are suffering,” the minister for chemicals and fertilisers said while addressing a meeting of the BJP cadres in Mahabubnagar.

He said prime minister Naredra Modi and the BJP president Amit Shah have directed all the party functionaries, MLAs, MPs and ministers to take the party to the doorsteps of every household in the country.

Telangana state unit BJP president K Laxman and other senior leaders spoke at the meeting.

