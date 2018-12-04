TRS ‘B’ team of BJP, AIMIM team ‘C’: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) , accusing them of being hand-in-glove with the BJP. “TRS is the ‘B’ team of BJP. KCR is the rubber stamp of Modi. KCR is Khao commission Rao. Owaisi and his AIMIM are ‘C’ team of BJP and its role is to split anti-BJP and anti-TRS votes,’’ Rahul said at a public meeting in Hyderabad.

Advertising

Targeting Narendra Modi, Rahul accused the prime minister and the ruling BJP of posing a threat to the country, claiming that they “spread hatred and anger”.

The Congress chief accused Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao of corruption. “Modi ran Telangana through a remote control. The fact is that due to your (KCR) corruption, you are not able to stand up to Modi,” he alleged.

“You listen to the speeches of KCRji. In the last five years, (he) did not hurt Narendra Modi, supported him in the Lok Sabha…KCR has indulged in corruption. Modiji has the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate. Because of corruption, KCRji fears Modi,” he said.

Advertising

He said that when the state was formed five years ago, people had a dream of a new Telangana and a brighter future — of “neelu” (water), “nidhulu” (funds) and “niyamakalu” (appointments) and of a “Bangaru Telangana” (Golden Telangana).

“KCR became the chief minister and only one family ruled the state…your dreams were shattered. KCR betrayed you on (the promise of) water,” he said, adding that under the TRS rule, the dream of a “Golden Telangana” gave way to a “golden kutumbam” (golden family).

The Congress chief said that in every speech, the prime minister attacked him, made fun of him, talked about his family, but never criticised KCR, adding that the real name of KCR’s party (TRS) was “T-RSS”.

Modi and the TRS had struck a “partnership” to ensure the continuation of the BJP and TRS rule at the Centre and in the state respectively, Rahul said.

“In this election, we will break this partnership. We will defeat the TRS and the AIMIM…we will ensure the defeat of the TRS in Telangana and Modi’s BJP in Delhi (in the 2019 Lok Sabha election),” he said at a rally in Gadwal.He later tweeted, “Great people of Telangana, Modi, KCR and Owaisi are one. They speak in twisted tongues. Don’t be fooled by them.’’

This drew a sharp reaction from AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. In a statement, Owaisi said “Janeudhari will always think that he is No 1 and the rest of us who aren’t Savarna are impure mlecchas. Can Janeudhari tell what was I from 1998 to 2012? INC is Hindutva’s B Team and we dont owe any feudal loyalty to those who suppress our independent political identity.’’

Targeting Modi, Rahul said at a rally in Tandur, “Wherever I go, I speak against Narendra Modi, because I know there is a threat to the country from Modi and the BJP. They spread hatred and anger.”

Advertising

Reacting to Rahul’s remarks, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP G V L Narasimha Rao said, “It is the Congress that has resorted to caste and communal politics. The BJP has spoken on issues of development and people’s welfare. The Congress, in its desperation to come back to the electoral race, has been appealing to caste and communal considerations.”