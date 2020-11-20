TRP ‘scam’: ED initiates money laundering probe

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch Saturday informed the Metropolitan Magistrate Court that owners and other officials affiliated with Republic Media Network, News Nation and Mahamovie have been named as accused in the alleged TRP scam and are wanted for their role in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money laundering probe into the alleged manipulation of Television Rating Points (TRP) by some news channels.

Sources said the ED has registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR), which is based on the FIR registered by the Mumbai Police last month.

According to sources, the ED will probe whether illegal assets were acquired using money earned through the allegedly manipulated TRPs.

The Mumbai Police’s case is that Republic TV and two Marathi channels had allegedly paid to illegally boost their TRPs and thus earned profits illegally by getting higher rates for advertisements they earned due to high TRPs.

All channels named in the FIR have denied any wrongdoing.

The Mumbai Police’s case is based on a complaint by the rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council, through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain TV channels were rigging TRPs.

