Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Trouble for Hooda: SC nod for CBI probe into ‘illegalities’ in land deal

The Supreme Court Wednesday approved a CBI probe into alleged illegalities in release of large tracts of land to a real estate developer in Rohtak during his tenure as Haryana chief minister.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 8, 2021 1:53:05 am
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AJL plot allotment case, Hooda framed in AJL case, India news, Indian expressBhupinder Singh Hooda (file photo)

Compounding troubles for Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Supreme Court Wednesday approved a CBI probe into alleged illegalities in release of large tracts of land to a real estate developer in Rohtak during his tenure as Haryana chief minister.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit, Ajay Rastogi and Aniruddha Bose ordered the probe after perusing the report of amicus curiae Jaideep Gupta, who suggested that CBI be asked to investigate the allegations pertaining to release of 422 acres of land to Uddar Gagan Properties Ltd.

The case has its origin in the 2002 proposal to acquire 850 acres for building residential and commercial sectors in Rohtak by Haryana Urban Development Authority.

