Fresh trouble in Assam Congress? In letter to senior leadership, former minister Bordoloi flags ‘humiliation’

Bordoloi has written to AICC-in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, complaining of “humiliation” and the “party leadership’s lack of understanding” towards him. (File Photo)

Fresh trouble seems to be brewing within the Assam Congress, with its MP Pradyut Bordoloi alleging that he has been “humiliated” during the ongoing deliberations over screening candidates for Laharighat — one of the Assembly segments under his Nagaon parliamentary constituency.

Bordoloi, a two-term MP from Nagaon and a multiple-term former minister in Tarun Gogoi-led Congress governments in the state, has stated that his concerns over alleged patronage by the sitting Congress MLA from Laharighat, Asif Nazar, to an individual who was accused of attacking him, and was later arrested in the case, have not been taken seriously.

Bordoloi has written to AICC-in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, complaining of “humiliation” and the “party leadership’s lack of understanding” towards him.