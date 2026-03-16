Fresh trouble in Assam Congress? In letter to senior leadership, former minister Bordoloi flags ‘humiliation’
Two-term MP Pradyut Bordoloi expresses concerns over a Congress MLA's alleged patronage towards a person accused of attacking him last year. The allegations come a month after former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah quit, citing “self-respect”
Fresh trouble seems to be brewing within the Assam Congress, with its MP Pradyut Bordoloi alleging that he has been “humiliated” during the ongoing deliberations over screening candidates for Laharighat — one of the Assembly segments under his Nagaon parliamentary constituency.
Bordoloi, a two-term MP from Nagaon and a multiple-term former minister in Tarun Gogoi-led Congress governments in the state, has stated that his concerns over alleged patronage by the sitting Congress MLA from Laharighat, Asif Nazar, to an individual who was accused of attacking him, and was later arrested in the case, have not been taken seriously.
Bordoloi has written to AICC-in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, complaining of “humiliation” and the “party leadership’s lack of understanding” towards him.
In April 2025, while campaigning for panchayat elections, Bordoloi and MLA Sibamoni Bora received minor injuries after their convoy was attacked by a mob in Dhing in Nagaon district. Police arrested an individual named Emdadul Islam in connection with the attack.
In his letter to Singh, Bordoloi alleged that Islam is a “close associate” of MLA Nazar who gave him a “hero’s welcome” when he was released on bail. Bordoloi alleged that despite him briefing Gogoi about Islam’s alleged role in the attack, the Assam Congress President shared a stage with the accused as well as Nazar at a function in the district.
Bordoloi said the last straw for him was when Gogoi allegedly remained silent when UP MP Imran Masood – a member of the screening committee for the Assam elections – allegedly dismissed his concerns as “false” during a Congress Central Election Committee meeting in New Delhi on March 13.
‘Have been with the Congress since school days’
“If my own party’s president from Assam, even after getting all the information about this matter from me, didn’t say anything in response to the things said by Masood in front of the high command, it’s like agreeing (with the Saharanpur MP). So, I felt this is a very big insult. I felt very humiliated,” he told reporters on Monday.
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“I was very hurt personally. I have been with the Congress since my school days, I joined the NSUI when I was 16… I have the Congress DNA in me, there is no doubt about it. But this particularly hit my self-respect and I felt insulted,” Bordoloi added.
When asked about the allegations, Gogoi told reporters, “In our party, everyone gets the opportunity to talk about their issues. The party leaders listen to everyone’s problems, give them importance.”
A month ago, former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah quit the party, citing “self-respect”. He has since joined the BJP.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
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