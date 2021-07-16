Troops fire at Pak drone as it crosses LoC

On spotting it, the troops opened fire, making the flying object return to the Pakistan side.

Army troops on Thursday reportedly opened fire on a Pakistani drone after it crossed the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Palanwala sector.

Pointing out that it was a quad-copter generally used for surveillance, sources said that it entered 30-35 metres inside Indian territory during wee hours. On spotting it, the troops opened fire, making the flying object return to the Pakistan side.

A Pakistani surveillance drone was seen flying on the Indian side of the LoC in Palanwala area a few hours before the visit of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat to forward areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts to take stock of the security situation and Army’s operational preparedness.