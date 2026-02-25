From Rs 8,000 salary to Rs 4 crore in trolley bags: Raids at Odisha mining official’s house leads to ‘massive recoveries’

Apart from over Rs 4 crore in cash from his residence, Rs 1.20 lakh has also been recovered from Mohanty’s office drawer. (Express Photo)

In the highest-ever cash seizure by the organisation, Odisha’s vigilance department on Wednesday recovered over Rs 4 crore concealed in trolley bags and almirahs during searches at the residence of a state mining official who began his career with a monthly salary of Rs 8,000 about two decades ago.

The anti-corruption agency has been conducting searches at multiple locations linked to Debabrata Mohanty, deputy director of mines, Cuttack circle.

Searches are under way at his flat in Bhubaneswar, his ancestral home in Mathasahi in Bhadrak district, and his office chamber in Cuttack after Mohanty was nabbed by vigilance officials while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a licensed coal vendor in exchange for allowing smooth running of his coal depot and granting permission to transport coal.