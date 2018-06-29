Suspended school principal to be investigated for violating decorum as teacher: Uttarakhand Education Dept

Uttarakhand School Education Secretary Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh addressed the issue of transfer of teachers. (Source: ANI) Uttarakhand School Education Secretary Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh addressed the issue of transfer of teachers. (Source: ANI)

Reacting to the arrest and suspension of a school principal on the orders of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday, the Education Department said the matter will be investigated and a decision will be taken, news agency ANI reported.

School Education Secretary Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh said, “She has been suspended because she violated decorum as a teacher. It will be investigated, we will listen to her and only then will a decision be taken.” Uttara Bahuguna (57), principal of a government primary school in Naugaon area of Uttarkashi district, who was demanding a transfer, is alleged to have used abusive language in front of the CM while seeking a transfer from the remote location.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Chief Minister orders arrest, suspension of school principal for ‘showing disrespect’

The 57-yr-old was also taken into police custody yesterday for showing “indecency” to CM while seeking transfer but was later released. The 57-yr-old was also taken into police custody yesterday for showing “indecency” to CM while seeking transfer but was later released.

On questions of her demand for transfer, Kaur said “She can be transferred only within the district. Her demand that she be transferred to Dehradun falls under inter-district transfers which, as of now, isn’t allowed by the Act.”

“More than 58 people are posted in remote areas for longer duration than her. Her number is 59th and the transfer is done only turn-wise,” she added.

#Uttarakhand CM @tsrawatbjp loses his cool while hearing a teacher's plea for transfer during BJP's "Janata Darbar". In the video he can be heard ordering the teacher's arrest and suspension. Rawat has received much flak for his behaviour with the teacher.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/r6EKMbQtt9 — Kavita (@Cavieta) June 28, 2018

When Rawat dismissed her request, Bahuguna began arguing with him. Loosing his cool, he shouted several times into the microphone: “Suspend karo ise abhi (Suspend her immediately). Take her into police custody.” A video of the incident shared on social media shows Bahuguna leaving the Janata Darbar hurling abuses at the Chief Minister before being taken into custody under Section 151 of the CrPC. She was released on Thursday evening.

Speaking to The Indian Express after the incident, Bahuguna said, “I have no problem in doing my job, but I’ve been posted in remote areas for 25 years. Before the Uttarkashi village, I was posted in a remote area in Uttarkashi district’s Chinyalisaur. My husband used to take care of my two children, but after his death in August last year there is no one to take care of my children. Also, I am too old to work in remote areas.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd